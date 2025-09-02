WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: nws | patent office | unions | commerce department | donald trump | lawsuit | executive order

Commerce Dept. Unions Sue Trump Over Bargaining Ban

By    |   Tuesday, 02 September 2025 08:09 PM EDT

Unions representing thousands of employees at the National Weather Service and the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, both under the Commerce Department, filed a lawsuit against President Donald Trump over his executive order last week expanding the list of federal agencies to strip them of collective bargaining rights.

The lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, called Trump's executive order the near completion of "union busting" in the civil service.

In his EO, Trump ended collective bargaining with federal unions representing agencies with national security missions. Trump's EO stated that "weather and climate data that inform the weather forecasting used to plan U.S. military deployments. Weather forecasts have long been critical factor [sic] in the success or failure of military operations," the EO said.

However, the National Weather Service Employees Organization (NWSEO) and the Patent Office Professional Association (POPA) asserted that few, if any, of their members are involved in national security. Instead, they say it's retaliation for speaking out against Trump's policies.

"The president did not exclude those agencies or employees 'with unions who work with him' politically and who do not oppose his efforts to neuter the civil service or, as he disparagingly calls it, 'the deep state,'" the lawsuit states.

"Basically, the president's threat didn't work with these two unions and the others that have recently been impacted. And I think that's why he's continued to expand the list," Richard Hirn, general counsel for NWSEO and POPA, told Federal News Network. "If letting these people have collective bargaining really was a threat to national security to begin with, they would have been covered in the first group."

Mark Swanson

Mark Swanson, a Newsmax writer and editor, has nearly three decades of experience covering news, culture and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
Unions representing employees at the National Weather Service and the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office filed a lawsuit against President Donald Trump over his executive order last week expanding the list of federal agencies to strip them of collective bargaining rights.
nws, patent office, unions, commerce department, donald trump, lawsuit, executive order
275
2025-09-02
Tuesday, 02 September 2025 08:09 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved