Military Won't End Key Weather Data Distribution

The Defense Department has backtracked on a plan to shut down a key source of satellite weather data, announcing that the Navy's Fleet Numerical Meteorology and Oceanography Center will maintain its distribution of data from the Defense Meteorological Satellite Program beyond Thursday, The Hill reported.

The reversal comes after mounting backlash from government partners and meteorologists who warned of potential consequences to public safety and national defense.

"The meteorology and oceanography center had planned to phase out the data as part of a Defense Department modernization effort," Navy spokesperson Ferry Gene Baylon said in a statement.

"But after feedback from government partners, officials found a way to meet modernization goals while keeping the data flowing until the sensor fails or the program formally ends in September 2026."

Originally launched more than 50 years ago, the Defense Meteorological Satellite Program provides vital weather information to the U.S. military. Forecasting agencies have also relied on the data for storm tracking and disaster preparedness.

A previous announcement about the discontinuation of the data in September had cited "cybersecurity risk" as the reason, but the Navy did not explain what became of that concern.

Former National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Administrator Rick Spinrad said previously that ending the data feed could harm hurricane forecasting.

Rep. Eric Sorensen, D-Ill., who worked as a meteorologist before serving in Congress, welcomed the military's decision to continue the satellite service.

"I'm glad the Department of Defense has heeded the warnings of meteorologists, like me, who were concerned their short-sighted decision would degrade forecasts," Sorensen said in a written statement.

The announcement follows national scrutiny of weather preparedness, as more than 130 people died during recent deadly flooding in Texas. Critics have said gaps in emergency communication and forecasting were contributing factors.

Compounding the issue, the Department of Government Efficiency has cut about 20% of NOAA's workforce. Nearly 600 National Weather Service positions have been cut nationwide, even as about 40% of local forecast offices face major vacancies.

The NWS's Austin/San Antonio office, which oversees areas recently struck by flooding, lost a key warning coordination meteorologist due to the latest DOGE layoffs.

The administration's proposed 2026 budget outlines deeper reductions, aiming to reduce NOAA's Office of Oceanic and Atmospheric Research and defund all associated weather labs and institutes — facilities that provide long-term data and research essential for improving forecasts and preparing for extreme weather, Politico reported.