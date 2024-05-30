WATCH TV LIVE

S.D. Gov. Noem: Trump Will Be Vindicated

Thursday, 30 May 2024 06:07 PM EDT

South Dakota's GOP Gov. Kristi Noem, also mentioned as a potential vice presidential candidate on  Donald Trump's November ticket, issued a statement after the former president's conviction on 34 felony counts on Thursday:

“Massively conflicted, Biden donor and Liberal judge + stacked jury with unconstitutional jury instructions + radical leftist prosecutor = wrongful conviction.

“President Trump did nothing wrong, and even the liberal media knows it.

“The judge violated Trump’s constitutional rights and did everything in his power to get this outcome despite the clear evidence Trump was innocent. No doubt Trump will be easily vindicated soon as the case will obviously be overturned on appeal.”

