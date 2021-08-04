NOAA Update: More Storms Lurk on Atlantic Horizon

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration issued an update on Wednesday, announcing more storms were detected for the 2021 season than the previous year, with an increased chance of named storms and powerful hurricanes.

According to the NOAA, the outlook for this year predicts 15 to 21 named storms, seven to ten of which would be hurricanes, and three to five of which would be major hurricanes — with winds greater than 111 mph.

"After a record-setting start," Rick Spinrad, NOAA's administrator, says, "the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season does not show any signs of relenting as it enters the peak months ahead. NOAA will continue to provide the science and services that are foundational to keeping communities prepared for any threatening storm."

Scientists from the NOAA report that the chances of an above-normal Atlantic hurricane season are 65 percent. Still, there is a slight chance at 25 percent that season could be normal, and only a ten percent chance that the season would be below normal.

Matthew Rosencrans, NOAA's lead seasonal hurricane forecaster, thinks, "A mix of competing oceanic and atmospheric conditions generally favor above-average activity for the remainder of the Atlantic hurricane season, including the potential return of La Niña in the months ahead."

Scientists believe that La Niña, which is the cause for colder-than-average sea-surface temperatures in the tropical Pacific, will bring increased hurricane activity in the Atlantic for the 2021 season.

"Now is the time for families and communities to ensure their preparations are in place," Louis W. Uccellini, the National Weather Service's Director says, "These storms can be devastating, so be prepared for all possible outcomes by staying tuned to the forecast and following safety information and possible evacuation notifications issued by emergency officials."

The season which began on June 1, will run through Nov. 30.