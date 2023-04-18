Trump Launches Second Digital Trading Card Collection

Former President Donald Trump has launched a second collection of digital trading cards for $99 each, calling the previous round a "great success" despite the recent crash of the non-fungible token market.

"I am pleased to inform you that, due to the great success of my previously launched digital trading cards, we are doing it again, Series 2, available right now," Trump wrote in a post on his social media platform Truth Social. "Go to collecttrumpcards.com. Have fun!"

The second series minted 47,000 NFTs, about 2,000 more than the first series, and a possible reference to his ambition of becoming the 47th president. Trump reportedly earned anywhere from $500,000 to $1 million from his first collection, according to filings with the U.S. Office of Government Ethics.

The move comes several months after the NFT market collapsed, with Bloomberg reporting NFT trading volumes fell by 97% in September 2022 from January 2022, when trading hit a record high.