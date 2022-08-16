Bill Donohue to Newsmax: Anti-Rosary Push Reveals 'War on Traditional Moral Values'

Catholic League President Bill Donohue told Newsmax that a recent article condemning the rosary as an “extremist symbol” is the latest in the “war on traditional moral values.”

Joining “The Chris Salcedo Show” on Tuesday, Donohue argued The Atlantic article represents a “fever pitch” in the ongoing leftist attacks on Christianity and Judaism.

“I can deal with people who make arguments that are critical of the Catholic Church, or evangelicals, orthodox Jews, those who share our values,” Donohue acknowledged. “But we’re not talking here about reasonable people. These people have gone off the reservation.”

“Now the rosary has become a symbol of violence and the like. It’s hard to even take them seriously,” he continued. “But this is what we’re stuck with in our age of militant secularism.”

Donohue also condemned attempts to smear conservative Christians as “Christian nationalists” as the “boogeyman of the left.” Specifically, he took issue with the article’s attacks on traditional Catholics who attend the Latin Mass, a service not conducted in English.

“What they’re trying to do is they’re trying to demonize,” Donohue stated. “The whole idea is to marginalize ... traditional Catholics ... then maybe you’ll shut out the others who are these so-called Christian nationalists who they’ve invented as somehow involved on Jan. 6.”

The Catholic League president called out the leadership of the Democratic Party as responsible for facilitating the U.S.’ abandonment of traditional values, referring to them as “morally debased” and “the enemy of freedom properly understood.”

