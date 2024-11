Newsmax Media, Inc. has resolved the litigation brought by Smartmatic through a confidential settlement. Newsmax acknowledges that the Court found that "allegations regarding whether the [2020 U.S. presidential election] and its results were somehow altered or manipulated by Smartmatic are factually false/untrue."

Newsmax reiterates its statement of December 2020 that made clear that there is no evidence that Smartmatic machines or software altered the votes in the 2020 U.S. presidential election and that Smartmatic is a U.S. company and not owned by the Venezuelan government, or any foreign official or entity.