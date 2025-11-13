Newport, Oregon Presses DHS as ICE Signs Raise Alarm

Newport, Oregon, officials and residents are demanding answers from the Department of Homeland Security after new signs of federal interest in the city's airport revived concern that an Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention center could be headed to Oregon's central coast.

State officials say evidence has surfaced suggesting federal interest in developing an ICE facility in Newport, even as the contractor that initiated contact has since withdrawn.

Among the indicators are online job postings for detention and medical officers to work in Newport, as well as a letter of intent signaling a plan to lease airport land to support federal operations, beginning in December 2025.

Local leaders say they still have not received confirmation from DHS or ICE regarding any formal plans.

The lack of information has led the city council to explore legal options and take public comment. On Thursday, "Good Day Oregon" reporter McKenzie Richmond posted an update on X, stating that officials continue to seek clarity from federal agencies.

The issue dominated a packed community meeting Wednesday, where residents also voiced anxiety over the recent relocation of the U.S. Coast Guard rescue helicopter from Newport to North Bend.

The aircraft had been based in Newport since 1987 and is widely viewed as essential to safety during Oregon's commercial crabbing season.

The meeting opened with news that Team Housing Solutions, the federal contractor that had contacted the city about leasing a 4.3-acre site at the Newport Municipal Airport, rescinded its letter of intent.

City officials said the change did little to ease mounting concern. Many residents criticized the prospect of an ICE facility in a community that relies heavily on commercial fishing and tourism.

"We are going to do everything we can to fight this," Newport Mayor Jan Kaplan said. "That's where we stand."

Team Housing Solutions wrote to the city on Nov. 4 expressing interest in leasing airport property to support federal operations. The letter was obtained through a public records request.

Among the speakers Wednesday was Newport resident Kathy Redwine, who said immigrants are vital to the region's workforce.

"I am here tonight to voice my very strong opposition to the establishment of an ICE facility at our Newport airport," Redwine said. "Let us protect all who call Newport home, not just those who are white."

State Rep. David Gomberg said recent contractor inquiries about wastewater disposal and the appearance of ICE job listings suggest large-scale federal planning. "Taken in total, what this suggests to us, of course, is that there is a plan somewhere to build a large-scale detention facility right here," he said.

ICE did not address any Newport-specific plans when asked by Oregon Public Broadcasting. Instead, the agency said in a statement that under President Donald Trump and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, DHS is expanding detention capacity to arrest and deport what it described as serious criminal offenders.

Oregon is among the states without an existing ICE detention center, and Newport officials say they hope federal agencies will clarify their intentions before any further steps are taken.