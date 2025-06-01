Newark Airport Runway to Reopen Early, Ease Travel Disruptions

Newark Liberty International Airport will reopen a key runway Monday, 13 days ahead of schedule, easing weeks of delays and congestion caused by ongoing construction and equipment failures, NBC News reported.

Newark Airport is set to reopen Runway 4L-22R on Monday, nearly two weeks ahead of its original June 15 completion date, in a move expected to alleviate severe travel disruptions that have plagued passengers for weeks.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy is scheduled to highlight the early completion during a press conference at the airport. The runway, which extends 11,000 feet, underwent significant rehabilitation beginning in early March after officials determined it showed "significant signs of wear."

The $121 million project involved substantial infrastructure improvements, including resurfacing the runway, upgrading lighting systems, installing new underground electrical infrastructure, enhancing airfield signage with LED lights, and implementing drainage improvements, according to a statement from the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, which manages the airport.

Initially, construction required partial closures overnight and on weekends before shutting down the runway completely on April 15. The Port Authority confirmed the runway met Federal Aviation Administration safety standards ahead of the summer travel rush.

"As we approach the busy summer travel season, this key milestone puts us on a path to further reducing congestion, enhancing safety, and ensuring a seamless travel experience," Duffy said in the statement.

"With the runway completed, we'll continue our work to harden the telecoms infrastructure and improving the staffing pipeline for the airspace."

While the runway's reopening marks a significant step toward normal operations, it will temporarily close again on weeknights and weekends later this year to complete ongoing improvements. However, during those closures, the airport's two other runways will remain fully operational, minimizing further impact.

Newark Airport travelers have endured substantial delays and cancellations this spring due to more than just runway construction. Repeated communications outages involving air traffic controllers prompted the FAA to limit flights starting May 20 until runway repairs were completed.

"Our goal is to relieve the substantial inconvenience to the traveling public from excessive flight delays due to construction, staffing challenges, and recent equipment issues, which magnify as they spread through the National Airspace System," acting FAA Administrator Chris Rocheleau previously stated.

The runway had previously undergone rehabilitation in 2014, consistent with industry standards requiring updates approximately every decade. Monday's early reopening is expected to significantly improve Newark Airport's operational efficiency ahead of peak summer travel.