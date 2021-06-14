×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Search
Tags: new york yankees | baseball | mlb | aaron boone

Yankees Manager Rips Reporter for Asking if Team 'Getting Used to Losing'

aaron boone yells on field
Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees argues with home plate umpire Chad Whitson #62 after being thrown out of the game during the seventh inning at Yankee Stadium on June 3, 2021 ,in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Adam Hunger/Getty Images)

By    |   Monday, 14 June 2021 01:11 PM

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone on Sunday tore into MLB.com reporter Bryan Hoch for asking if the team is "almost getting used to losing," after the team lost to the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday.

Boone said, "no," when asked if the team was feeling fatigued or complacent with their recent record, and when Hoch asked, "why not?" Boone reacted angrily.

"I know them too well and I don’t think there’s any getting used to freakin’ losing. Hell no!" Boone said. "Get the hell out of here with that!"

Before this altercation, Boone had admitted that the team is "clearly in the midst of incredibly tough times," having a 33-32 record for the season so far, putting them in fourth place in the American League East.

"We're going to find out what character we're made of," Boone said. "We're clearly in the midst of incredibly tough times. We've faced it throughout this season. And we're going to find out what we're made of and if we're the team we think we are. It gets no easier as we have to go to Buffalo and play an outstanding offensive club in Toronto [on Tuesday]. And we need to step it up. Period."

He added, "It starts with me setting the tone and setting the culture here. Hopefully we’re putting them in a good position to go out and perform at the highest level. We have not done that well enough."

Before the game, Yankees player Brett Gardner told reporters that "I know it’s the middle of June already, but it’s not always how a team starts, it’s how it finishes. We’ve got quite a bit of season left. We do have a little bit of time left to figure that out. Every day that passes is another wasted opportunity."

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone on Sunday tore into MLB.com reporter Bryan Hoch for asking if the team is "almost getting used to losing," after the team lost to the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday...
new york yankees, baseball, mlb, aaron boone
299
2021-11-14
Monday, 14 June 2021 01:11 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Register To Comment Login To Comment
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved