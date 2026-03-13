NYC Council Bill Would Raise Minimum Wage to $30 by 2030

A New York City Council proposal to raise the city's minimum wage to $30 an hour is setting off a sharp fight among workers, employers, and elected officials as the city struggles with punishing housing and living costs.

The bill introduced this week in the City Council would increase the minimum wage for employers with 500 or more workers in stages until it reaches $30 an hour by 2030.

Businesses with fewer than 500 workers would have additional time to comply and would not be required to reach the $30 threshold until 2032.

If approved, the policy would push New York City far beyond its current $17 minimum wage, which took effect on Jan. 1 under state law, and would likely make it the highest broad minimum wage of any city or state in the United States.

Supporters say the proposal reflects the economic reality facing workers in one of the most expensive cities in the country.

Joelle Jean, who works the night shift at an Amazon warehouse on Staten Island and earns $26.15 an hour, said a higher wage could make it possible for her to afford housing on her own.

"Thirty dollars to me means getting my own place, to live with a bit of dignity," Jean told The Wall Street Journal.

Backers of the measure argue that $30 an hour would still fall short of what many workers need to cover basic costs in the New York area.

According to the Economic Policy Institute's Family Budget Calculator, a single adult in the New York metropolitan area needs about $83,262 a year to cover essentials such as housing, food, transportation, and other basic expenses.

A full-time worker earning $30 an hour would make about $62,400 a year before taxes.

Supporters say the gap highlights the affordability crisis in New York City, where housing costs have surged and inflation has strained household budgets in recent years.

Some business owners say they support higher wages but worry about additional financial pressure after several years of rising costs.

Aaron Seyedian, who owns a cleaning company and starts workers at $27 an hour, said the issue often reflects broader political views.

"How you feel about this is ultimately ideological," said Seyedian.

Other employers say a significant increase in the wage floor could force businesses to cut staff, reduce hours, or raise prices.

Sean Hayden, who employs about 200 workers across five Manhattan restaurants and a cocktail lounge, said higher wages could make it harder for entrepreneurs to open new restaurants.

"It's just going to get to the stage where a chef or a waitress or a bartender who has a dream of opening a restaurant — it's just not possible," Hayden said.

Melissa Fleischut, president of the New York State Restaurant Association, said restaurants already face growing costs and warned that consumers may resist higher prices.

"We feel like we're at a tipping point with consumers," she said.

"There's only so much you can charge for a slice of pizza or a cheeseburger."

The proposal could also face legal hurdles because New York state law currently sets the minimum wage for New York City.

Mayor Zohran Mamdani's administration said it is reviewing the bill as the debate over wages and affordability intensifies across the city.