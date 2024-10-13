Navy Parachutist Lands on 2 at San Francisco Fleet Week Air Show

Two spectators at a San Francisco Fleet Week air show suffered minor injuries when a Navy parachutist landed on them in the early afternoon on Sunday in an accident.

The two spectators, a woman and a child, were then taken to the hospital.

"Our thoughts are with the individuals and their family. We cannot immediately assess what happened; however, we will review this incident to determine the cause," the Navy said in a statement.

The parachutist came to the ground several yards outside the taped-off landing zone, a video from KTVU showed.