US News: Republican Nassau County 'Safest' in America

Nassau County in New York is the safest county in America, according to a new survey from U.S. News and World Report.

The suburban Long Island county achieved a public safety score of 100 and received plaudits for its per capita spending on health and emergency services. The crime rate in Nassau County was well below the national average, U.S. News and World Report said.

Nassau County experienced a red wave in 2022, with Republicans being elected to top positions, including Bruce Blakeman as county executive, though Democrats still hold an advantage of more than 100,000 registered voters.

Alexandria, Virginia, placed second, achieving a public safety score of 97.95. The suburban Washington, D.C., county was also praised for its per capita spending on health and emergency services and had a crime rate well below the national average.

Rockland County in suburban New York placed third, achieving a public safety score of 93.86. Rockland County was also praised for its per capita spending on health and emergency services and had a crime rate well below the national average.

Rio Blanco County in rural Colorado placed fourth, achieving a public safety score of 92.24. Rio Blanco County was also praised for its per capita spending on health and emergency services and had a crime rate well below the national average.

Arlington County, Virginia, a suburban county in the Washington, D.C., Metro Area placed fifth, achieving a public safety score of 91.28. Arlington County was praised for its low accidental death rate and had a crime rate below the national average.