Bruce Blakeman to Newsmax: 'Vast Majority' Support Trans Athlete Ban

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman told Newsmax Wednesday that "the vast majority" of people in his New York county support his order banning teams with transgender girls and women from competing in county facilities.

Blakeman filed a lawsuit Wednesday against New York Attorney General Letitia James after her office sent him a "cease and desist" letter over his Feb. 22 executive order, saying the ban violates the state's anti-discrimination laws.

"Well, the vast majority of people here in Nassau County have contacted my office ... overwhelmingly in favor of what we're doing here in Nassau County because it's a fairness issue, and it's also a safety issue," Blakeman said on "Newsline."

"We are not against transgender athletes. Transgender athletes — male, biologically male — can compete against other biological males, or they can compete in a coed league where everybody knows it's men and women. They can form their own transgender league.

"We welcome all lifestyles in Nassau County," he continued. "But what we're not gonna tolerate is bullying of girls and women by biological males who are bigger, faster, and stronger. And women are a protected class under federal law and the Constitution."

