Biden's Granddaughter, Husband Living in White House Months Before Wedding

Naomi Biden had been living at the White House with her now-husband months before their wedding day last week, according to sources.

As Vogue reported, the 28-year-old lawyer and her then-fiancé, Peter Neal, moved into the executive mansion alongside her grandparents, Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden, after the lease on their Washington apartment ran out.

"I try to remind myself it's the White House, but it also gets normalized over time," she said.

Naomi explained she has lived less than a mile away from her grandparents for most of her life.

"The relationship hasn't changed that much," she added. "When I was in middle school, we lived so close, and they were at every sports game and our school plays. We still do the same things. It's always been this way."

Naomi told the outlet that the first lady had been "superinvolved" in helping her plan the wedding, and had been key in helping her keep perspective and not letting herself become overwhelmed with wedding planning.

"She has really stressed to me that every time I get anxious about wedding stuff to take a breath and remember that it's just a day about Peter and me and being around the people we love," Naomi explained. "She's taught me so much about being independent and self-sufficient. But that doesn't mean you can't also be a selfless and fiercely loyal partner."

Naomi and Peter exchanged vows Saturday on the South Lawn of the building, making theirs the 19th wedding in 200-plus years of White House history.

"It has been a joy to watch Naomi grow, discover who she is, and carve out such an incredible life for herself," grandparents Joe and Jill said in a statement announcing the marriage.

"Now, we are filled with pride to see her choose Peter as her husband and we are honored to welcome him to our family," they said. "We wish them days full of laughter and a love that grows deeper with every passing year."

