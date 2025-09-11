WATCH TV LIVE

Rep. Mace Will Start Carrying Gun After Kirk Assassination

By    |   Thursday, 11 September 2025 03:38 PM EDT

Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., said Thursday she would be carrying a firearm where permitted following the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

"I'll start carrying again when I'm back home, and when I'm allowed to carry where it's reciprocal. In other states, I will have a firearm on my person all the time, and I will have security," Mace said to reporters.

Mace said members of Congress get $5,000 a month for protection.

"For those here in Congress who are very vocal and are more well known than others, $5,000 is not much. I'm not personally rich, so we are taking different safety precautions," Mace said.

Mace said she would be forgoing outdoor events and requested local police remain outside her offices in South Carolina.

The South Carolina congresswoman was quick to blame rhetoric from the left for Kirk's death.

"If you have a different opinion from the left, they want to kill you. That is a fact, and that's the way you all should report it," Mace said. "Charlie Kirk was assassinated. He was murdered for his beliefs. You guys in the Democratic Party want a national conversation. Charlie Kirk literally had a peaceful national conversation. That is the movement that he created.

"He was good with facts. He was educating people from all walks of life. And he was murdered for doing the very thing you Democrats want us on the Republican Party side to do, and I'm done with it. I'm done. It cannot go on anymore, and we've got to be more vigilant than ever."

