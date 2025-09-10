Kirk's Last Words: 'Counting or Not Counting Gang Violence?'

Charlie Kirk, the CEO and co-founder of the conservative youth organization Turning Point USA who was shot dead Wednesday at an event in Utah, had been asked a question about mass shooters seconds before the incident.

Video posted to social media showed Kirk speaking at a debate hosted by his nonprofit organization at Utah Valley University. He had been taking questions from the crowd.

A man in a grey shirt and glasses asked Kirk, "How many transgenders have been mass shooters over the last 10 years?"

Kirk replied: "Too many."

The first part of the man's next question is muffled, but he does ask Kirk, "Now five is a lot, I'm going to give you some credit. Do you know how many mass shooters there have been in America over the last 10 years?"

Kirk replied, "Counting or not counting gang violence?"

He was then shot in the neck.

Kirk's death was announced on social media by President Donald Trump, who praised the 31-year-old as "Great, and even Legendary."

The suspected shooter has not been arrested, Orem, Utah, Mayor David Young said. A person who was taken into custody by law enforcement at the university where Kirk was speaking was not the suspect, according to a person familiar with the investigation who was not authorized to speak publicly.

Videos posted to social media from Utah Valley University show Kirk speaking into a handheld microphone while sitting under a white tent emblazoned with the slogans "The American Comeback" and "Prove Me Wrong."

At that time, a single shot rang out and Kirk was seen reaching up with his right hand as a large amount of blood gushed from the left side of his neck. Stunned spectators are heard gasping and screaming before people start to run away. The Associated Press was able to confirm the videos were taken at Sorensen Center courtyard on the Utah Valley University campus.