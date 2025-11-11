Kennedy Heir Jack Schlossberg Launches Bid for Nadler's House Seat

Jack Schlossberg, grandson of President John F. Kennedy and son of Caroline Kennedy, is running for the Manhattan congressional seat that Rep. Jerry Nadler will soon leave. This marks the latest entry of a Kennedy into American politics.

Schlossberg, 32, announced his campaign on Tuesday night in an email to supporters. He stated that Democrats need stronger voices to "stand up to President Trump and his allies," according to The New York Times.

Earlier on Tuesday, he told the paper that restoring democratic norms depends on regaining control of the House. "There is nothing our party can't do to address costs of living, corruption and the constitutional crisis we're in," he said. "But without control of Congress, there's almost nothing that we can do."

Schlossberg is known for his strong presence on social media, where, as reported, he discusses national issues. He has over 800,000 followers on TikTok and 170,000 on X. He criticized Republicans for the government shutdown and has also commented on topics from redistricting to religion.

He has publicly challenged his cousin, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. RFK Jr. is serving as health secretary in the Trump administration and has drawn critics' fire for his anti-vaccine stance.

Nadler, a key figure in New York’s Democrat establishment, announced in September that he would retire after more than 30 years in Congress. His departure has opened a seat that spans Manhattan’s 12th District. The district has long been one of the city’s wealthiest and most influential areas.

Schlossberg’s candidacy comes as the city's political landscape shifts left under newly elected Mayor Zohran Mamdani, a 34-year-old democratic socialist. Schlossberg said he respects Mamdani’s success but is focused on “running my own race” and “meeting people where they are.”

He grew up in the district, attended Yale and earned both law and master’s degrees from Harvard. His experience includes brief roles at the State Department and political reporting for Vogue.com during the 2024 election.

Schlossberg told the Times that his media experience is an advantage. “I know how to breathe that air,” he said, describing online politics as “toxic and polluted” but unavoidable.

The Democrat primary will take place in June 2026.