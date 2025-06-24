Fireworks Returning to Mount Rushmore for America's 250th Birthday

America will be celebrating its 250th birthday in style next year.

South Dakota Gov. Larry Rhoden and U.S. Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum announced plans for a Mount Rushmore Fireworks celebration to commemorate America's 250th birthday on the Fourth of July 2026.

"South Dakota is the epitome of freedom, so it is only fitting to throw the biggest birthday party ever for the United States of America in our backyard," said Rhoden. "President John Adams said that Independence Day, 'ought to be solemnized with pomp and parade ... bonfires and illuminations from one end of this continent to the other from this time forward forever more.' These fireworks achieve that mission, and I am grateful for Secretary Burgum and President Trump’s partnership. You won't want to miss it!"

Rhoden and Burgum had previously agreed to bring back the fireworks next year, but have formalized it with a Memorandum of Agreement to move forward with planning.

"Next year, America will celebrate 250 years of independence, and it is a priority of President Trump and the Department of the Interior to ensure we have the appropriate celebration for the greatest nation in the world," said Burgum. "The department looks forward to ensuring the two and a half centuries of American leadership, growth, and strength are honored during this historic celebration."