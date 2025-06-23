House Republicans Pitch Measures to Honor Trump

President Donald Trump's image on a new $250 bill is just one of several ways House Republicans have suggested to honor the 45th and 47th chief executive.

Lawmakers in the 119th Congress also introduced legislation that would rename Washington Dulles International Airport, add Trump's face to Mount Rushmore, make Trump's birthday a national holiday, and expunge Trump's impeachments in 2019 and 2021.

"It is unprecedented and, to be honest with you, it's completely wild," John White, professor emeritus of politics at Catholic University, told The Washington Post. "History shows that most things are named after presidents after they have either long left office or been deceased."

Rep. Joe Wilson, R- S.C., on Feb. 27 introduced the "Donald J. Trump $250 Bill Act," which directs the Bureau of Printing and Engraving to design and print a $250 dollar bill of legal U.S. tender that bears Trump's image. The bill creates an exemption to previous 19th century legislation banning living figures on currency to allow individuals who have served as president to appear on currency.

Wilson's office issued a press release mentioning that next year is the 250th Anniversary of the U.S., and a larger denomination $250 bill would help families carry less cash.

Rep. Brandon Gill, R-Texas, in March proposed the "Golden Age Act of 2025," which directs the Treasury Department to print $100 bills with Trump's portrait.

Rep. Greg Steube, R-Fla., introduced a bill last month prohibiting any federal funds to the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority until it's renamed the Washington Metropolitan Authority for Greater Access (WMAGA).

The bill also called for the system's Metrorail to be renamed the "Trump Train," the Post reported.

Two weeks before Wilson introduced his bill, Rep. Claudia Tenney, R, N.Y., introduced a bill designating June 14, Trump's dirthday and Flag Day, as a legal public holiday.

"No modern president has been more pivotal for our country than Donald J. Trump," Tenney said in a statement. "As both our 45th and 47th President, he is the most consequential President in modern American history, leading our country at a time of great international and domestic turmoil.

"Just as George Washington's Birthday is codified as a federal holiday, this bill will add Trump's Birthday to this list, recognizing him as the founder of America's Golden Age."

Rep. Addison McDowell, R-N.C., introduced a bill Feb. 1 that would rename Dulles airport in Virginia the Donald J. Trump International Airport. The area's other major airport is named after former President Ronald Reagan.

"We have entered the golden age of America largely thanks to President Trump's leadership," McDowell said in a statement. "It is only right that the two airports servicing our nation's capital are duly honored and respected by two of the best presidents to have the honor of serving our great nation."

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., introduced a bill Jan. 28 directing the secretary of the Interior to arrange for the carving of Trump's face on Mount Rushmore National Memorial.

"President Trump's bold leadership and steadfast dedication to America's greatness have cemented his place in history. Mount Rushmore, a timeless symbol of our nation's freedom and strength, deserves to reflect his towering legacy—a legacy further solidified by the powerful start to his second term," Luna said in a statement.

"He will be forever remembered among the great like Presidents George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Abraham Lincoln, and Theodore Roosevelt."

Even before Trump was sworn in for a second term, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., introduced two bills that would expunge the 2019 and 2021 impeachments.