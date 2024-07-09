WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: motion | trial | conviction | sentencing | hunter biden | gun

Hunter Biden Withdraws Motion for New Trial in Gun Case

By    |   Tuesday, 09 July 2024 11:43 AM EDT

Attorneys for Hunter Biden withdrew their motion for a new trial in his federal gun case, for which he was found guilty last month in Delaware.

Tuesday's court filing comes after federal prosecutors said Monday that Biden's motion was "an apparent misunderstanding of appellate practice."

"Referencing the procedure used by the Clerk of the Third Circuit explained in the special counsel's opposition, Mr. Biden withdraws his Rule 33 motion for a new trial based on the absence of a mandate," read Tuesday's court filing by Biden lead attorney Abbe Lowell.

Biden became the first child of a sitting president to be convicted of a felony after jurors found him guilty of lying to a federally licensed gun dealer, making a false claim on the application by saying he was not a drug user and illegally having the gun for 11 days. The jury in Wilmington, Delaware, deliberated for about three hours over two days.

No date has been set for sentencing, though the timeline is usually within 120 days of conviction. That would place it no later than a month before the Nov. 5 presidential election.

Biden is still planning to appeal his conviction.

Information from Reuters was used in this report.

