Montana's Drag Story Hour Ban Awaits Signature

A bill seeking to ban "Drag Story Hour" readings and drag performances in public places in the presence of children has been sent to Montana GOP Gov. Greg Gianforte for a signature.

The legislation was passed in both congressional chambers Tuesday, but Gianforte as of Thursday afternoon had not indicated if he will sign the bill into law, NBC News reported.

Specifically, the bill bans Drag Story Hour — a national program that features performers in drag reading to children — from being held in public schools and libraries and in other entities that use public funding sources.

The legislation also bans minors from being present during "sexually oriented or obscene performances on public property" and prohibits such performances on public property if children are present.

Gianforte last week signed a different measure to ban some transition-related medical care for minors, including surgery, hormone therapy, or puberty blockers.

Under the bill, Drag Story Hour is defined as "an event hosted by a drag queen or drag king who reads children's books and engages in other learning activities with minor children present."

It also gives an extensive description of what constitutes a drag performer, saying the term describes a male or female performer who adopts a "flamboyant or parodic" act as a male or feminine persona that features "glamorous or exaggerated costumes and makeup."

GOP Rep. Braxton Mitchell, the bill's sponsor, said the legislation was passed to keep "hyper-sexualized" events out of taxpayer-funded schools and libraries.

"Let kids be kids," he commented. "I've asked this question from the beginning: Why do these people want to dress half-naked and read books to kids? Never got a single answer."

Critics of the legislation, though, point out Drag Story Hour events are not adult themed, and the bill's definition of the terms drag queen or king is too broad and could affect other kinds of performances.

"Theater in schools and public libraries would be at risk with this bill the way it reads," state Sen. Shannon O'Brien, a Democrat, said on the Senate floor Tuesday. "'Mrs. Doubtfire' would not be allowed to be shown in public libraries."

But Mitchell said the legislation will not affect theater performances, and accused Democrats of making excuses about the bill.

"Democrats have no argument for why a drag queen should be reading books half naked to kids so they make excuses to oppose the bill," he said.