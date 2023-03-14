×
Tags: drag queen story hour | transgender | education

NY AG Will Host 'Drag Story Hour,' Outrage Ensues

By    |   Tuesday, 14 March 2023 09:21 PM EDT

New York Attorney General Letitia James ignited a firestorm on social media over the weekend after she announced her plan to host a "Drag Story Hour" for children.

The event is scheduled for March 19 and will be held in Manhattan's West Village, featuring a multitude of elected Democrats both statewide and locally.

It will also be sponsored by Drag Story Hour NYC, a nonprofit that has received over $200,000 from New York City to promote and establish story hours featuring drag queens in public schools.

"My office is proud to host a Drag Story Hour read-a-thon," James wrote on Instagram. "We're inviting families to join us at the @lgbtcenternyc with @dragstoryhour, drag storytellers, community leaders, and elected officials."

Matt Antar, finance chairman of the New York Young Republican Club, shot back at the attorney general's decision on Twitter several days after the news broke.

"Why?? Why???? What is the purpose of government funded drag queens for children? To teach tolerance? BS. Drag is a profession, not a "type of person," Antar stated.

"A profession where adult men do exaggerated female impersonations often scantily clad with sexual themes ... this is not the way," he added.

Former Newsmax host Steve Cortes, a New York native, also slammed the move as an "explicit targeting of children."

According to an updated flyer shared by conservative influencer Ashley St. Clair, Democratic state Sen. Brad Hoylman-Sigal and Assemblymembers Deborah Glick and Tony Simone plan to attend the show.

Newsfront
Tuesday, 14 March 2023 09:21 PM
