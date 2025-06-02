DHS: Colorado Terror Suspect Is Illegal Alien

Mohamed Soliman, the man accused of lighting people on fire at a Boulder mall on Sunday, was in the country illegally, Tricia McLaughlin, Homeland Security assistant secretary, wrote on social media.

"The Colorado Terrorist attack suspect, Mohamed Soliman, is illegally in our country," McLaughlin wrote, with screenshots of articles. "He entered the country in August 2022 on a B2 visa that expired on February 2023. He filed for asylum in September 2022."

Soliman, 45, was booked into the Boulder County jail north of Denver after allegedly hurling an incendiary device into a crowd that had gathered to raise awareness for Israeli hostages in Gaza.

While no criminal charges were immediately announced, authorities said they would move to hold Soliman – who is believed to have acted alone – accountable.

The flare of violence happened at the beginning of the Jewish holiday of Shavuot, which is marked by a reading of the Torah, and as the conflict between Israel and Hamas continues to unfold in the Gaza Strip.

"This act of terror is being investigated as an act of ideologically motivated violence based on the early information, the evidence, and witness accounts," FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino posted on X. "We will speak clearly on these incidents when the facts warrant it."