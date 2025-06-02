Stephen Miller: Biden's Suicidal Migration Must Be Reversed

White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller blamed the Biden administration's immigration policies for the Boulder, Colorado, terror attack that left eight people wounded over the weekend.

In a post on X, Miller pointed out that Sunday's flamethrower attack was committed by "an illegal alien" who remained in the United States after initially being granted a visa by the previous Democrat administration.

"He was granted a tourist visa by the Biden Administration and then he illegally overstayed that visa," Miller wrote late Sunday. "In response, the Biden Administration gave him a work permit.

"Suicidal migration must be fully reversed," he added.

Mohamed Sabry Soliman, 45, was booked into the Boulder County jail north of Denver after allegedly hurling an incendiary device into a crowd that had gathered to raise awareness for Israeli hostages in Gaza.

While no criminal charges were immediately announced, authorities said they would move to hold Soliman – who is believed to have acted alone – accountable.

"This act of terror is being investigated as an act of ideologically motivated violence based on the early information, the evidence, and witness accounts," FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino said in a post on X. "We will speak clearly on these incidents when the facts warrant it."

The flare of violence happened on the beginning of the Jewish holiday of Shavuot, which is marked by a reading of the Torah, and as the conflict between Israel and Hamas continues to unfold in the Gaza Strip.

It also comes barely a week after a man who also yelled "Free Palestine" was charged with fatally shooting two Israeli embassy staffers outside of a Washington, D.C., Jewish museum. The young couple was reportedly on the verge of getting engaged.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.