WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: stephen miller | biden administration | immigration | boulder | colorado | terror | attack

Stephen Miller: Biden's Suicidal Migration Must Be Reversed

By    |   Monday, 02 June 2025 09:08 AM EDT

White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller blamed the Biden administration's immigration policies for the Boulder, Colorado, terror attack that left eight people wounded over the weekend.

In a post on X, Miller pointed out that Sunday's flamethrower attack was committed by "an illegal alien" who remained in the United States after initially being granted a visa by the previous Democrat administration.

"He was granted a tourist visa by the Biden Administration and then he illegally overstayed that visa," Miller wrote late Sunday. "In response, the Biden Administration gave him a work permit.

"Suicidal migration must be fully reversed," he added.

Mohamed Sabry Soliman, 45, was booked into the Boulder County jail north of Denver after allegedly hurling an incendiary device into a crowd that had gathered to raise awareness for Israeli hostages in Gaza.

While no criminal charges were immediately announced, authorities said they would move to hold Soliman – who is believed to have acted alone – accountable.

"This act of terror is being investigated as an act of ideologically motivated violence based on the early information, the evidence, and witness accounts," FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino said in a post on X. "We will speak clearly on these incidents when the facts warrant it."

The flare of violence happened on the beginning of the Jewish holiday of Shavuot, which is marked by a reading of the Torah, and as the conflict between Israel and Hamas continues to unfold in the Gaza Strip.

It also comes barely a week after a man who also yelled "Free Palestine" was charged with fatally shooting two Israeli embassy staffers outside of a Washington, D.C., Jewish museum. The young couple was reportedly on the verge of getting engaged.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Nicole Weatherholtz

Nicole Weatherholtz, a Newsmax general assignment reporter covers news, politics, and culture. She is a National Newspaper Association award-winning journalist.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller blamed the Biden administration's immigration policies for the Boulder, Colorado, terror attack that left eight people wounded over the weekend.
stephen miller, biden administration, immigration, boulder, colorado, terror, attack
294
2025-08-02
Monday, 02 June 2025 09:08 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved