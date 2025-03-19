WATCH TV LIVE

Romney, Manchin Join Board of Fiscal Policy Think Tank

By    |   Wednesday, 19 March 2025 02:25 PM EDT

Former Sens. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, and Joe Manchin, I-W.Va., will serve on the board of directors for the fiscal policy think tank the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget.

The former senators, who both left Congress last January, were announced as new board members by the organization on Wednesday, in a press release from CRFB President Maya MacGuiness saying that their appointments illustrate “the committee’s longstanding commitment to fostering bipartisan solutions to our nation’s fiscal decline and working to put forward solutions for America’s elected leaders.”

She added, “Both former senators have been staunch advocates for responsible budgeting, but more than that, they have not shied away from working across the aisle to find solutions that can bridge the ideological divide and get America pointed in the right direction.”

Romney and Manchin, a former Democrat who left the party and became an independent while still in office last year, were previously rumored to be considering an independent presidential bid. Manchin said during a town hall in February 2024 that if he were to pick a “running mate” he would ask Romney.

Notable political figures that Romney and Manchin will join on the CRFB board include former North Dakota Democrat Sens. Heidi Heitkamp and Kent Conrad, former Ohio Republican Gov. John Kasich, who also served in the House of Representatives, and Leon Panetta, who served as secretary of defense and director of the CIA.

Theodore Bunker

