Sen. Mitch McConnell Discharged From Hospital

Sen. Mitch McConnell was discharged from the hospital on Tuesday after spending more than a week under observation for what his office described as "flu-like symptoms," People reported Wednesday.

A spokesperson said Wednesday that the 83-year-old Kentucky Republican has returned home and is recovering.

"He is feeling better and will be working from home this week on the advice of doctors," the spokesperson said in a statement. No additional details about his diagnosis were released.

The former Senate majority leader was hospitalized the evening of Feb. 2 after experiencing symptoms over the preceding weekend, according to an earlier statement from his office.

"In an abundance of caution, after experiencing flu-like symptoms over the weekend, Senator McConnell checked himself into a local hospital for evaluation last night," the statement said at the time. His office added that his prognosis was "positive" and that he was "grateful for the excellent care he is receiving."

The hospitalization marks the latest in a series of health challenges for McConnell, who stepped down in 2024 from his longtime role as head of the Senate Republican Conference, a position he had held since 2007.

In October, McConnell tripped and fell while being questioned by an activist about Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Video of the incident showed the senator walking with a stiff gait and leaning on another person for support before stumbling and landing on his left side.

The incident was his third known public fall in less than a year. McConnell has also experienced widely publicized freezing episodes during press events in recent years, prompting ongoing scrutiny of his health as he continues to serve in the Senate.