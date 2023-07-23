Missouri School Board Revokes George Floyd-Era Resolution

A school board in St. Charles County, Missouri, revoked several resolutions Thursday, including one designed to "promote racial healing, especially for our Black and brown students and families."

The resolution, titled the "Resolution in response to racism and discrimination," which was passed by the Francis Howell School District Board of Education shortly after the death of George Floyd in 2020, repeatedly suggests "Black and brown" people are often the main victims of racism, despite it denouncing "racism, discrimination, and senseless violence" in all forms.

"We will promote racial healing, especially for our Black and brown students and families," the resolution read. "We will no longer be silent. We are committed to creating an equitable and anti-racist system that honors and elevates all, but one that also specifically acknowledges the challenges faced by our Black and brown students and families."

According to The Blaze, the official reason the resolutions ended is most of the current board members never signed or voted to adopt them, having been elected in 2022 and 2023 with the help of the conservative organization Francis Howell Families. The organization referred to the resolution in 2021 as an example of "woke activism."

Members of the board ultimately determined "resolutions are a reflection on a moment in time," and resolutions that were passed in previous years under different leadership are not to "be used as a rationale for decisions within the district."