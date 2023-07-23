×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: missouri | racism | resolution | george floyd | blacktivism

Missouri School Board Revokes George Floyd-Era Resolution

By    |   Sunday, 23 July 2023 10:38 PM EDT

A school board in St. Charles County, Missouri, revoked several resolutions Thursday, including one designed to "promote racial healing, especially for our Black and brown students and families."

The resolution, titled the "Resolution in response to racism and discrimination," which was passed by the Francis Howell School District Board of Education shortly after the death of George Floyd in 2020, repeatedly suggests "Black and brown" people are often the main victims of racism, despite it denouncing "racism, discrimination, and senseless violence" in all forms.

"We will promote racial healing, especially for our Black and brown students and families," the resolution read. "We will no longer be silent. We are committed to creating an equitable and anti-racist system that honors and elevates all, but one that also specifically acknowledges the challenges faced by our Black and brown students and families."

According to The Blaze, the official reason the resolutions ended is most of the current board members never signed or voted to adopt them, having been elected in 2022 and 2023 with the help of the conservative organization Francis Howell Families. The organization referred to the resolution in 2021 as an example of "woke activism."

Members of the board ultimately determined "resolutions are a reflection on a moment in time," and resolutions that were passed in previous years under different leadership are not to "be used as a rationale for decisions within the district."

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
A school board in St. Charles County, Missouri, revoked several resolutions Thursday, including one designed to "promote racial healing, especially for our Black and brown students and families."
missouri, racism, resolution, george floyd, blacktivism
236
2023-38-23
Sunday, 23 July 2023 10:38 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved