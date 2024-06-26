WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: missouri | ericschmitt | joebiden | socialmedia

GOP Sen. Eric Schmitt: Murthy v. Missouri 'Huge Win for America'

By    |   Wednesday, 26 June 2024 11:53 AM EDT

In the wake of a Supreme Court ruling siding with the Biden administration on how it can communicate with social media, Sen. Eric Schmitt, R-Mo., said the case was a "huge win for Americans."

Schmitt filed the original lawsuit against the Biden administration when he was state attorney general, in a case that morphed into Murthy v. Missouri.

In a 6-3 decision, court declined to impose limits on the way President Joe Biden's administration may communicate with social media platforms, rejecting a challenge made on free speech grounds to how officials encouraged the removal of posts deemed misinformation, including about elections and COVID.

Despite the loss, Schmitt said he was proud to file the original suit.

"It exposed nearly every part of the Biden administration's vast ‘censorship enterprise," Schmitt said. "Many knew that censorship was happening before this case, but Missouri v. Biden and later Murthy v. Missouri broke the dam wide open and showed the entire world the lengths that the Biden administration and Democrats went to silence disfavored speech."

Schmitt said while this was not the outcome he was hoping for, the fight was far from over.

"I promise that I will never stop fighting to ensure that Americans' First Amendment rights are jealously guarded," Schmitt said. "I will continue to work to dismantle every last facet of the Biden administration's censorship industrial complex."

Missouri and Louisiana sued officials and agencies across the federal government, including in the White House, FBI, surgeon general's office, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.

The Supreme Court, in the ruling authored by conservative Justice Amy Coney Barrett, decided the plaintiffs did not have the required legal standing to sue the administration in federal court. The court's decision overturns a ruling from the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans, which sided with the plaintiffs.

The plaintiffs could not show a "concrete link" between the conduct by the officials and any harm that the plaintiffs suffered, Barrett wrote.

Conservative Justices Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas and Neil Gorsuch dissented.

Information from Reuters was used in this report.

Sam Barron

Sam Barron has almost two decades of experience covering a wide range of topics including politics, crime and business.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
In the wake of a Supreme Court ruling siding with the Biden administration on how it can communicate with social media, Sen. Eric Schmitt, R-Mo., said the case was a "huge win for Americans.
missouri, ericschmitt, joebiden, socialmedia
351
2024-53-26
Wednesday, 26 June 2024 11:53 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved