Missouri AG Bailey Sues Biden Admin Over Migrant Flights

Missouri State Attorney General Andrew Bailey has filed a lawsuit against the Biden administration for allegedly flying illegal migrants into Missouri, Bailey's office announced Monday.

"I am filing suit against @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris for REFUSING to turn over documents about the flying of illegal immigrants into Missouri," Bailey wrote.

"We have reason to believe they are deliberately flying illegal aliens from the border into our cities. Not on my watch," Bailey continued on an X post Monday morning.

As of Tuesday, Bailey's post has over 34 million views.

The lawsuit also stated the U.S. Government has purposefully delayed responding to Bailey's requests for documents relating to migrant flights into Missouri.

"This game of 'hide and seek' violates the spirit and the letter of FOIA [Freedom of Information Act], which states that an agency shall withhold information only when the agency 'reasonably foresees that disclosure would harm an interest protected by an exemption' or if 'disclosure is prohibited by law,'" the lawsuit first shared with Fox News Digital reads.

"DHS's withholding of crucial information has frustrated the ability of citizens to exercise the rights Congress outlined in the FOIA statute. This lack of transparency and refusal to comply with lawful FOIA demands has hindered efforts by the Missouri Attorney General's Office to determine the size and scope of illegal immigration within the Show Me state," the lawsuit continued.

Bailey's comment to the outlet noted the Biden administration's slow walking of a response is part of a continuous pattern to avoid producing documents that the administration is legally required to provide.

"Once again, the Biden administration is trying to stonewall and circumvent every aspect of the law in order to hide information from Americans," Bailey alleged. "Their most recent refusal to provide the truth about the flying of illegal immigrants into Missouri is just the tip of the iceberg."