US Removes Chinese Migrants on Repatriation Flight

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) conducted a deportation fight of Chinese migrants over the weekend, the agency announced Tuesday.

DHS officials said in a statement that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement flew a charter flight over the weekend "in close coordination" with Chinese government officials.

"DHS continues to work with the PRC's Ministry of Public Security and National Immigration Administration on additional removal flights," the statement read.

"We will continue to enforce our immigration laws and remove individuals without a legal basis to remain in the United States," Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas said in a statement. "People should not believe the lies of smugglers."

The agency did not specify how many migrants were on the flight.

The move comes following a month of proclamations by the Biden administration that they are actively working to curtail illegal immigration. In June, President Joe Biden issued an executive order detailing the administration's "Anti-Smuggling Rewards" program designed to "dismantle the leadership of human smuggling organizations that bring migrants through Central America and across the Southern U.S. border."

The DHS stated that this past weekend's flight is just one of more than 120 international repatriation flights to more than 20 countries the agency has conducted since June 4.

Close to 56,000 Chinese migrants have been encountered at the U.S. Southern border with Mexico and the northern border with Canada in 2024, according to U.S. government data.