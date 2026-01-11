WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: minneapolis | nick sortor | cam higby | police | protesters

Nick Sortor Detained by Police After Vehicle Incident With Protesters

By    |   Sunday, 11 January 2026 09:51 PM EST

Conservative influencers Nick Sortor and Cam Higby said they were detained by Minneapolis police on Sunday.

Sortor posted several videos showing demonstrators outside the city's Bishop Henry Whipple Federal Building protesting the killing earlier this week of a Minneapolis resident by an ICE agent.

Sortor described the chaos at the scene, saying that demonstrators were "surrounding my vehicle. Breaking my windows. Spray painting the car. Telling @camhigby  and I over and over that they're going to kill us."

Sortor reported that "we are safe. But police have us detained because rioters called 911 on us."

Videos of the scene show federal agents dispersing the crowd with a flash bang device.

Brian Freeman

Brian Freeman, a Newsmax writer based in Israel, has more than three decades writing and editing about culture and politics for newspapers, online and television.

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
Conservative influencers Nick Sortor and Cam Higby said they were detained by Minneapolis police on Sunday.
minneapolis, nick sortor, cam higby, police, protesters
110
2026-51-11
Sunday, 11 January 2026 09:51 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved