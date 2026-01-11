Nick Sortor Detained by Police After Vehicle Incident With Protesters

Conservative influencers Nick Sortor and Cam Higby said they were detained by Minneapolis police on Sunday.

Sortor posted several videos showing demonstrators outside the city's Bishop Henry Whipple Federal Building protesting the killing earlier this week of a Minneapolis resident by an ICE agent.

Sortor described the chaos at the scene, saying that demonstrators were "surrounding my vehicle. Breaking my windows. Spray painting the car. Telling @camhigby and I over and over that they're going to kill us."

Sortor reported that "we are safe. But police have us detained because rioters called 911 on us."

Videos of the scene show federal agents dispersing the crowd with a flash bang device.