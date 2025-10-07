Portland Dismisses Charges Against Conservative Journalist

Conservative journalist Nick Sortor declared victory after the Multnomah County District Attorney's Office dropped the disorderly conduct charges filed against him on Oct. 2 while he was covering attacks on ICE agents and facilities in Portland, Oregon.

"VICTORY: Following our demand for discovery related to the @PortlandPolice's coordination with Antifa, the Multnomah County DA has announced they will DECLINE to prosecute me," Sortor posted on X late Monday.

Sortor, who has been covering the ongoing protests outside a federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility, said he was assaulted during the unrest but was arrested by local police instead of his attackers.

The office of DA Nathan Vasquez wrote, "After a careful review of the investigation, including reports and video, we do not believe the crime of Disorderly Conduct can be proven against Mr. Sortor beyond a reasonable doubt."

Sortor then added, "I will still be appearing in court at the Portland Justice Center at 2pm PT to finalize this. And trust me, this is ONLY the beginning,"

According to the statement, the two other men arrested in the incident have been charged with disorderly conduct and are scheduled for prosecution.

"Free speech does not include the freedom to commit crimes. It does not matter if an individual is expressing ideology from the left, right, or center," Vasquez continued in the press release. "What matters is whether or not there is evidence to prove a crime was committed."

Vancouver, Washington-based attorney D. Angus Lee, who is representing Sortor, sent a letter to Portland Police Bureau Chief Bob Day alleging that Sortor was targeted for arrest by "a member of the command staff and/or a supervising officer" and not by a rank-and-file line officer who was present on the scene.

Lee has demanded a formal apology to Sortor and an investigation of the circumstances that led to his arrest.

"Mr. Sortor hopes the Bureau will take immediate corrective action and demonstrate a renewed commitment to constitutional policing, the protection of free expression, and accountability within your department," Lee concluded.