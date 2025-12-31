Minneapolis Daycare Burglarized Amid Minn. Fraud Scrutiny

A Minneapolis childcare center run by Somali immigrants reported a burglary this week in which "important documents" were stolen, as Minnesota faces intensifying scrutiny over alleged fraud in human services programs funded by state and federal governments.

Nasrulah Mohamed, manager of Nakomis Day Care Center, said a suspect broke into the building sometime Tuesday, entering through a rear kitchen area, damaging a wall and forcing entry into the office.

Mohamed said the intruder took children's enrollment records, employee files, and checkbooks.

Mohamed tied the break-in and a wave of harassment to heightened attention around a viral video posted after Christmas by YouTuber Nick Shirley, who visited several Minnesota childcare sites while questioning whether fraud was occurring.

Mohamed noted that Nakomis Day Care Center was not included in the video but said they have still received hateful and threatening messages in recent days.

"This is devastating news," Mohamed said at a news conference. He described the past week as "frightening and exhausting" and said claims circulating online about the center are false.

Minneapolis police said they are investigating. Authorities have not publicly identified a suspect or announced a motive.

The burglary report comes as state and federal officials broaden investigations into what they describe as large-scale fraud involving food, housing, and childcare assistance programs in Minnesota.

Federal prosecutors and other officials have said suspected losses could total in the billions across multiple programs, though state leaders have disputed some of the largest estimates while acknowledging major fraud cases in recent years.

On Tuesday night, the Trump administration announced it was freezing federal childcare funding sent to Minnesota, saying payments would be halted until the state can show the money is being used legally.

The funding totals about $185 million a year, according to federal officials and published reports. Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz criticized the move as politically motivated and said the state has been cracking down on fraud.

The issue has also drawn national political attention to Minnesota's Somali American community, including calls from prosecutors and lawmakers to strengthen oversight and audits of high-risk programs.

Prosecutors have stressed that fraud investigations target alleged criminal conduct and not any ethnic or religious group.

In a Truth Social post reacting to the burglary report, President Donald Trump wrote: "A total FRAUD!"

Mohamed said he hopes investigators can recover the documents and identify whoever targeted the business. He said the center continues serving families but is reviewing security and advising parents and staff about what information may have been compromised.

State officials have said they are cooperating with federal investigators and are working to tighten monitoring of childcare assistance payments, including verification steps tied to attendance, licensing, and billing.