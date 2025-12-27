WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: tim walz | nick shirley | minnesota | fraud | daycare

Calls Grow to Investigate Walz Amid Minnesota Fraud Allegations

By    |   Saturday, 27 December 2025 10:13 AM EST

Calls to hold Democratic Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz accountable are growing after what independent journalist Nick Shirley says is evidence of massive fraud uncovered this week.

Rep. Tom Emmer, R-Minn., and Tesla CEO Elon Musk are among the high-profile figures calling for increased scrutiny of Walz as accusations of widespread fraud mount.

In a video that has since gone viral, Shirley and his team confront daycare workers in and around the Twin Cities.

Shirley claims the operations were beneficiaries of hundreds of millions of dollars in taxpayer funds despite no legitimate business activity to justify the influx of money.

In one clip, Shirley and his team show an early learning center with a misspelling on the sign out front — "learing" instead of "learning." The clip caught the attention of Emmer, who has previously confronted Walz over alleged misuse of taxpayer funds.

"$4 million of hard-earned tax dollars going to an education center that can't even spell 'learning' correctly. Care to explain this one, @tim_walz?" Emmer posted on X.

Because the alleged fraud is centered around the Twin Cities' large Somali community, the investigation has stirred racial tensions, with some of those confronted accusing Shirley of racism for questioning them.

In another portion of the video, Shirley speaks with a man who says he has lived near a Somali-run "daycare center" for eight years and claims he has not seen a single child enter the facility since 2017.

Not to be deterred, Walz announced a new taxpayer-funded paid leave program this week that provides up to 20 weeks per year for parents to bond with a child.

Musk responded on X, calling Walz "a crook" and adding that the governor should be prosecuted.

Earlier this week, House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., announced additional scrutiny of what he described as "massive fraud and money laundering in Minnesota's social services" under Walz.

"Whistleblowers have made it clear that American taxpayers were defrauded in Minnesota, raising serious questions about whether Governor Walz and Attorney General Ellison failed to act or were complicit in the theft," Comer said in a statement.

James Morley III

James Morley III is a writer with more than two decades of experience in entertainment, travel, technology, and science and nature. 

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Calls to hold Democratic Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz accountable are growing after what independent journalist Nick Shirley says is evidence of massive fraud uncovered this week.
tim walz, nick shirley, minnesota, fraud, daycare
352
2025-13-27
Saturday, 27 December 2025 10:13 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved