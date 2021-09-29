Gen. Milley Denies Listing Newsmax as 'Big Threat'

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley denied listing Newsmax in his personal notes after Jan. 6 as among those he claimed were a part of a "big threat: domestic terrorism," as claimed in Bob Woodward’s book "Peril."

"It says that you told Bob Woodward that you wrote in a list in your notebook of groups that you personally believe were responsible for the attack and that you associated with it: Quote and you called these groups, quote, 'domestic terrorists' or domestic terrorism," Rep. Jim Banks, R-Ind., said in grilling Milley during his testimony before the House Armed Services Committee on Wednesday.

"That list included, in your notebook – according to Bob Woodward and your conversations with him – Nazis and Oath Keepers, but it also included two conservative media outlets that you listed in your notebook, including The Epoch Times – which by the way is a news outlet that was founded by critics of the Chinese Communist Party – and Newsmax, which is the second most-watched conservative media outlet in the country today.

"Do your notes about Jan. 6 reference both Epoch Times and Newsmax on a list of domestic terrorists?" Banks asked Milley bluntly in an exchange that wrapped the lawmaker's five minutes of questioning. That questioning had begun with Banks pressing Milley on his alleged belief that the military should not be politicized.

"I'm not recalling this conversation at all," Milley said.

"It's in the book," Banks shot back.

"It may be in the book," Milley responded. "I'm not recalling a conversation about Newsmax, Epoch Times, or . . ."

"Do you have a notebook that lists Newsmax and Epoch Times as domestic terrorists as recounted by the Bob Woodward book 'Peril'?" Banks repeated. "Or is Bob Woodward and the book lying to us?"

Milley demurred.

"I don't know," Milley said. "I don't recall any conversation about Epoch Times . . ."

"Do you believe that Newsmax or The Epoch Times are domestic terrorists?" Banks pressed again.

Milley responded, "No."

"Not at all," he continued. "I don't think Epoch Times or Newsmax are domestic terrorist organizations . . ."

Banks concluded by asking Milley, chairman of the joint chiefs of staff under President Donald Trump, if he would submit to filing his notes with the House Armed Services Committee.

"I will produce any notes you want," Milley finished as Banks' time expired.

Woodward has been dogged by allegations of fabrication in the past. In his 1987 book “Veil: Secret Wars of the CIA,” Woodward claimed he interviewed William J. Casey, Reagan’s CIA director, on his hospital deathbed.

Agency security officials said Woodward would never have gotten access to the secure hospital room, and the Casey family said Woodward’s claims were ludicrous. Casey had a massive stroke and was unable to communicate with family members.