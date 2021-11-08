Study: 30% of Millennials Identify as LGBTQ

Nearly one-third of U.S. millennials identify as gay or transgender and almost half the demographic group prefers socialism over capitalism, according to a recent study.

Millennials are comprised by about 78 million people between the ages of 18 and 37 — the most populous generation in American society, according to an Arizona Christian University study.

The ACU study found that 30% of millennials identify as LGBTQ — that includes 39% of people between the ages of 18 and 24.

"The generation is redefining sexuality, their own and how to perceive and respond to the gender identity and sexual-orientation choices of others," the study said, the Washington Examiner reported.

"With that have come new ideas and choices regarding marriage and family. Consequently, a social institution that used to be a safe harbor has now become a battleground."

The study also found that roughly 48% of millennials prefer socialism over capitalism.

Millennials said the most important issues facing the U.S. are:

Management of the COVID-19 pandemic. (24%) (tie) Climate change (20%); racial discrimination. (20%) Abortion. (16%) Economy. (15%) Sexual orientation or gender identity discrimination. (10%)

Issues that received less than 2% among millennials as being among the most important included religious freedom, income inequality, and support for senior citizens.

Only one-third of millennials claimed to believe in God, the study said.

Although a majority of respondents held favorable views of Jesus and the Bible, 75% of millennials viewed all religious beliefs of equal value.

ACU Cultural Research Center Director of Research George Barna authored the study results. He encouraged older generations to "recognize Millennials as part of our legacy to the world" and "empower our young adults to champion what matters."

"I invite you to look upon our youngest adults as a group that we might be able to help navigate through the challenges in which we have immersed them," Barna wrote.

"Rather than blasting them for a range of perceived inadequacies, perhaps we can support them with perspective, solutions, resources, and encouragement."

The study results were published as part of the Foundations of Freedom's October issue.

