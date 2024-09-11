WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: mikejohnson | republicans | 2024elections | senate

Speaker Johnson: GOP Will Sweep 2024 Elections

By    |   Wednesday, 11 September 2024 12:11 PM EDT

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., is "absolutely convinced" Republicans will expand their majority in Congress, win the Senate and former President Donald Trump will be reelected.

"I don't have any doubt about it," Johnson told Punchbowl News on Tuesday. "The national polling between Harris and Trump is a dead heat – it's 1% one way or the other. I think her sugar high after the convention is now dissolved, and this gets real now, as it always does after Labor Day."

The House speaker said he believes Republicans are in a very strong position going into Election Day.

"I think we have great political tailwinds," Johnson told Punchbowl. "I think we have extraordinary candidates with the right message and the right tone, and it is resonating with the people.

"There's not a single metric of public policy that is in good condition right now, and it doesn't matter how much pageantry and showmanship they put on at the DNC or anywhere else. It doesn't change the facts."

Republicans in the House are fighting to maintain their four-seat majority. The Senate map looks hopeful to Republicans with Democrats holding a 51-49 map but having to defend seats in several states expected to go to Trump.

House Republicans have expressed concern about the fundraising advantage Democrats have. The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee had $92 million in the bank as of July 31, compared to the National Republican Congressional Committee, which had $73 million, Punchbowl reported.

"We are working around the clock to fill the coffers and we are," Johnson told Punchbowl. "The donors are very motivated, and many people who I thought had maxed out have come back and said, 'We'll do more.'

"There's no question that putting Kamala Harris at the top of the Democrat ticket fueled their fundraising. But we're not deterred by that at all."

Sam Barron

Sam Barron has almost two decades of experience covering a wide range of topics including politics, crime and business.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., is "absolutely convinced" Republicans will expand their majority in Congress, win the Senate and former President Donald Trump will be reelected.
mikejohnson, republicans, 2024elections, senate
306
2024-11-11
Wednesday, 11 September 2024 12:11 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved