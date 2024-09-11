Speaker Johnson: GOP Will Sweep 2024 Elections

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., is "absolutely convinced" Republicans will expand their majority in Congress, win the Senate and former President Donald Trump will be reelected.

"I don't have any doubt about it," Johnson told Punchbowl News on Tuesday. "The national polling between Harris and Trump is a dead heat – it's 1% one way or the other. I think her sugar high after the convention is now dissolved, and this gets real now, as it always does after Labor Day."

The House speaker said he believes Republicans are in a very strong position going into Election Day.

"I think we have great political tailwinds," Johnson told Punchbowl. "I think we have extraordinary candidates with the right message and the right tone, and it is resonating with the people.

"There's not a single metric of public policy that is in good condition right now, and it doesn't matter how much pageantry and showmanship they put on at the DNC or anywhere else. It doesn't change the facts."

Republicans in the House are fighting to maintain their four-seat majority. The Senate map looks hopeful to Republicans with Democrats holding a 51-49 map but having to defend seats in several states expected to go to Trump.

House Republicans have expressed concern about the fundraising advantage Democrats have. The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee had $92 million in the bank as of July 31, compared to the National Republican Congressional Committee, which had $73 million, Punchbowl reported.

"We are working around the clock to fill the coffers and we are," Johnson told Punchbowl. "The donors are very motivated, and many people who I thought had maxed out have come back and said, 'We'll do more.'

"There's no question that putting Kamala Harris at the top of the Democrat ticket fueled their fundraising. But we're not deterred by that at all."