Speaker Johnson Won't Endorse Rep. Matt Rosendale for Senate

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., has backtracked on his plan to endorse Rep. Matt Rosendale, R-Mont., in the Senate race after receiving blowback from Republicans, Politico reported.

Rosendale is planning to run even though many national GOP officials already coalesced around a different candidate as they seek to unseat three-term Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont.

The move sets up a bitter June 4 primary battle between the firebrand conservative Rosendale and former Navy SEAL Tim Sheehy, whose backers include Sen. Steve Daines, R-Mont., chair of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, and other prominent Senate Republicans.

"Upon reflection, [Johnson] withdrew his endorsement largely based on the reality that Rosendale is the weaker candidate by far against Tester," Rep. Ryan Zinke, R-Mont., told Politico.

Johnson "has committed to sending a check from his leadership PAC to Congressman Rosendale, as he has for other House colleagues and friends, but he has not made any endorsements in Senate races," Greg Steele, Johnson's communications director, wrote in a statement. "He is singularly focused on growing the House majority."

Rosendale is among the House's most hard-right conservatives and a member of the House Freedom Caucus. He banded with seven other members of his party in October to oust former House GOP Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.