Michigan Poised to Pull 318K Voter Registrations

Election administrators in Michigan are set to pull more than 318,000 inactive voter registrations from the state election system next month.

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said in an office press release that the action proves Michigan is a leading state when it comes to election integrity.

"State and local election officials are constantly working to maintain our voter rolls transparently, accurately and in accordance with state and federal law," she said.

The release said the latest purge of inactive voters from the state list brings the number to 1.1 million that will be removed since Benson took office in January 2019.

"The state's Qualified Voter File currently includes approximately 577,000 inactive registrations that are slated for cancellation as well as about 600,000 inactive voter registrations belonging to voters who have not cast a ballot in the last six years and who may have died or moved," according to the release.

Michigan state law allows qualified residents whose registrations are canceled to re-register up to and including Election Day.

While cleaning up voter rolls in Michigan, Benson this week slammed the proposed federal Safeguard American Voter Eligibility Act as a way for the government to block the voting rights of millions of Americans.

"The SAVE Act masquerades as a reasonable election security bill, but the president, the bill's sponsors and opponents of democracy everywhere know its true purpose — to end American elections as we know them," Benson said.