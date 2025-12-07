Michigan's HHS Warns Medical Providers Not to Share Info With DHS

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) sent out an email to all medical providers warning them not to share any data with the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) for immigration purposes.

The email stated that "the purpose of this communication is to inform all Medicaid Providers that the United States Department of Health and Human Services (USDHHS), including the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), is currently prohibited by a preliminary injunction from sharing Michigan's Medicaid data with the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), for immigration enforcement purposes."

The notification went on to state that "MDHHS has become aware that some Medicaid providers have raised questions and concerns about the recent notices and actions of USDHHS, CMS, and DHS related to demands for and potential use of beneficiary-level State Medicaid data being shared with DHS' Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE)."

The email stated that a hearing is scheduled for December "related to whether USDHHS, CMS, and DHS will continue to be prohibited from using Michigan's state Medicaid data for immigration enforcement purposes."

The MDHHS notice added that it "will provide further notice if there are changes to what is considered permissible use, disclosure, or sharing of Michigan's Medicaid data by USDHHS or CMS because of this hearing."