Mamdani Shares How to Obstruct Feds, ICE

New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani offered advice to illegal migrants on how to evade ICE in a video message Sunday — urging them to "stand up" to federal agents and "know your rights."

Mamdani's comments came after last weekend's ICE raid in Chinatown, which was disrupted by protesters, according to the New York Post.

Mamdani said in the video, "Last weekend, ICE attempted to raid Canal Street and detain our immigrant neighbors. As mayor, I'll protect the rights of every single New Yorker. And that includes the more than 3 million immigrants who call this city their home."

The mayor-elect emphasized that "we can all stand up to ICE if you know your rights," as he stood in front of a chart displaying the phrase "Know your rights" written on it.

"ICE cannot enter into private spaces like your home, school, or private area of your workplace without a judicial warrant signed by a judge," Mamdani said as he showed an example of such a warrant.

"You have the right to say, 'I do not consent to entry,' and the right to keep your door closed," he added, before displaying an example of the non-binding legal document he said ICE may show instead of a judicial warrant.

"ICE is legally allowed to lie to you. But you have the right to remain silent. If you are being detained, you may always ask, 'Am I free to go?' repeatedly until they answer you," Mamdani said.

He added that "you are legally allowed to film ICE, as long as you do not interfere with an arrest," stressing that "New Yorkers have a constitutional right to protest, and when I'm mayor, we will protect that right."