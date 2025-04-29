Michelle Obama Ripped for Deportation Hypocrisy

Former first lady Michelle Obama said President Donald Trump's deportation "keeps me up at night," but social media is denouncing her hypocrisy.

"Michelle Obama says President Trump's deportations 'keep her up at night,'" conservative social media influence Benny Johnson wrote Monday night on X, linking to her "On Purpose with Jay Shetty" video podcast remarks.

"Does she know Barack Obama, her husband, deported 5.3 million?

"President Trump has deported a bit over 100,000 so far."

Michelle Obama's full remarks focus on racial profiling in addition to the Trump administration's deportation efforts in getting illegal migrants out of the country.

"In this current climate, for me it's what's happening to immigrants," Michelle Obama said in the video clip.

"It's not the fear for myself anymore. I drive around in a four-car motorcade with a police escort. I'm Michelle Obama. I do still worry about my daughters in the world, even though they are somewhat recognizable.

"So my fears are for what I know is happening out there in streets all over the city."

Still, the irony of former President Barack Obama having deported millions more than Trump has was not lost on social media observers.

"Her husband was the greatest deporter in U.S. presidential history – kicking out 3m+ people in 8yrs," Piers Morgan, a past Trump critic himself, noted on X. "Did THAT keep her up at night?"