WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: michelle obama | deportation | misinformation | hypocrisy

Michelle Obama Ripped for Deportation Hypocrisy

By    |   Tuesday, 29 April 2025 11:05 AM EDT

Former first lady Michelle Obama said President Donald Trump's deportation "keeps me up at night," but social media is denouncing her hypocrisy.

"Michelle Obama says President Trump's deportations 'keep her up at night,'" conservative social media influence Benny Johnson wrote Monday night on X, linking to her "On Purpose with Jay Shetty" video podcast remarks.

"Does she know Barack Obama, her husband, deported 5.3 million?

"President Trump has deported a bit over 100,000 so far."

Michelle Obama's full remarks focus on racial profiling in addition to the Trump administration's deportation efforts in getting illegal migrants out of the country.

"In this current climate, for me it's what's happening to immigrants," Michelle Obama said in the video clip. 

"It's not the fear for myself anymore. I drive around in a four-car motorcade with a police escort. I'm Michelle Obama. I do still worry about my daughters in the world, even though they are somewhat recognizable.

"So my fears are for what I know is happening out there in streets all over the city."

Still, the irony of former President Barack Obama having deported millions more than Trump has was not lost on social media observers.

"Her husband was the greatest deporter in U.S. presidential history – kicking out 3m+ people in 8yrs," Piers Morgan, a past Trump critic himself, noted on X.  "Did THAT keep her up at night?"

Eric Mack

Eric Mack has been a writer and editor at Newsmax since 2016. He is a 1998 Syracuse University journalism graduate and a New York Press Association award-winning writer.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
Former first lady Michelle Obama said President Donald Trump's deportation "keeps me up at night," but social media is denouncing her hypocrisy.
michelle obama, deportation, misinformation, hypocrisy
233
2025-05-29
Tuesday, 29 April 2025 11:05 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved