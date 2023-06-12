×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: miami | florida | donald trump | arraignment | indictment

Miami Prepares for 'Disruption' for Trump's Arraignment

By    |   Monday, 12 June 2023 05:06 PM EDT

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez said on Monday that the city could see some "disruption" to traffic patterns due to former President Donald Trump's arraignment in federal court on Tuesday.

"We hope that tomorrow will be peaceful. We should encourage people to be peaceful in demonstrating how they feel," Suarez said during a press conference, according to The Hill. "And we're going to have the adequate forces necessary to ensure that.

"There may be, depending on the crowd size, some road closures, so people who live in the downtown area should expect additional traffic."

Trump flew to Florida on Monday ahead of his hearing, where he will be arranged on 37 indictments related to his handling of classified documents and his response to the investigation of those documents.

Miami Police Chief Manuel Morales added during the press conference that the city has prepared for "anywhere from 5,000 to 50,000" people in a crowd, as well as a designated area for protesting.

"Make no mistake about it, we're taking this event extremely serious," Morales said. "We know that there is a potential of things taking a turn for the worst, but that's not the Miami way."

Trump is also scheduled to host a fundraiser, the first of his 2024 campaign, in New Jersey on Tuesday evening, according to Politico.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
Miami Mayor Francis Suarez said on Monday that the city could see some "disruption" to traffic patterns due to former President Donald Trump's arraignment in federal court on Tuesday.
miami, florida, donald trump, arraignment, indictment
219
2023-06-12
Monday, 12 June 2023 05:06 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved