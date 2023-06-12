Miami Prepares for 'Disruption' for Trump's Arraignment

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez said on Monday that the city could see some "disruption" to traffic patterns due to former President Donald Trump's arraignment in federal court on Tuesday.

"We hope that tomorrow will be peaceful. We should encourage people to be peaceful in demonstrating how they feel," Suarez said during a press conference, according to The Hill. "And we're going to have the adequate forces necessary to ensure that.

"There may be, depending on the crowd size, some road closures, so people who live in the downtown area should expect additional traffic."

Trump flew to Florida on Monday ahead of his hearing, where he will be arranged on 37 indictments related to his handling of classified documents and his response to the investigation of those documents.

Miami Police Chief Manuel Morales added during the press conference that the city has prepared for "anywhere from 5,000 to 50,000" people in a crowd, as well as a designated area for protesting.

"Make no mistake about it, we're taking this event extremely serious," Morales said. "We know that there is a potential of things taking a turn for the worst, but that's not the Miami way."

Trump is also scheduled to host a fundraiser, the first of his 2024 campaign, in New Jersey on Tuesday evening, according to Politico.