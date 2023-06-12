×
Tags: miami | indictment | donald trump | special counsel

Trump Heads to Miami for Tuesday Court Appearance

By    |   Monday, 12 June 2023 11:57 AM EDT

Former President Donald Trump left Bedminster, New Jersey, on Monday morning for Miami for meetings at his Doral club before Tuesday's court appearance.

"Getting ready to head down to Doral in Miami," Trump posted on Truth Social before his motorcade headed for the airport. "We must all be strong and defeat the communists, Marxists, and radical left lunatics that are systematically destroying our country. Make America great again!

Just hours after his second indictment in just over two months, Trump will deliver an 8:15 p.m. ET address Tuesday back at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster.

Trump faces 37 criminal counts, 31 of which relate to secret or top secret classified documents. He is also charged with obstructing justice, conspiracy, concealment, and false statements.

Trump blasted the Biden administration's Justice Department on Sunday for weaponizing the executive branch in an "election interference" campaign.

"They did it because they're not polling," Trump told "The Roger Stone Show" on WABC Radio on Sunday. "I don't know how they can poll, because the country's going to hell."

Trump warned that the U.S. has gone "corrupt" and is proving it with the indictment of the sitting president's chief political rival while he has a Justice Department potentially ignoring allegations of bribery.

"We're living in a very corrupt country," Trump said. "We're really living in a very corrupt country, but we'll change it around, Roger. We'll make America great again."

Trump called special counsel Jack Smith a "bully" who has "had a lot of losses" on his legal resume.

"This thing is a disgrace and virtually everybody other than a lowlife like Bill Barr, who I, as you know, I terminated because he was gutless," Trump said. "He wouldn't do what you're supposed to do. But everybody says this is a disgraceful indictment.

"It shouldn't happen. It was done for political reasons. But it was done, I guess, to cover up a massive crime that's now being revealed by Republicans in the House."

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


