Antisemitic Flyers Left at Miami Beach Homes

Antisemitic flyers were left at hundreds of homes in the Miami Beach area, local officials said Sunday.

Police in Miami Beach and nearby Surfside, Fla., said they were investigating the origins of the flyers.

"This morning hundreds of homes in our community found plastic bags outside their homes filled with a hateful anti-Semitic flyer and small pebbles," Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber tweeted Sunday with a photo of a plastic bag.

"@MiamiBeachPD is actively investigating to determine their origin. As a precaution we’ve increased patrols in our neighborhoods and … at religious institutions."

CBS4 reported Monday that a vehicle potentially connected to the act had been identified, and police were working on tracking down the driver.

Increased patrols in neighborhoods and at religious institutions were added in the Miami Beach areas.

"As the Mayor of our beautifully diverse, inclusive and caring community, and the first Jewish Mayor of Miami-Dade County, antisemitism and all acts of hatred and bigotry cut especially close to my heart," Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, tweeted.

"I call on our entire community to firmly and forcefully condemn this disturbing flyer, and all forms of hateful rhetoric, threats, violence and bigotry that have become increasingly common in our divided society."

News of the flyers came following recent high-profile attacks on Jewish people, including a gunman's hostage-taking last weekend at a Texas synagogue.

The Washington Post reported that authorities said the flyers mixed vitriol against Judaism with comments about coronavirus safety measures. Also, a number of government and pharmaceutical company leaders were identified as being Jewish.

A Surfside community alert Sunday said that "anti-Semitic flyers related to the COVID pandemic" had been distributed in the area and that police were "taking this matter very seriously."

Similar fliers have been found California and Texas, officials said.

Last week, the FBI and Homeland Security warned that faith-based communities likely will remain targets of violence.