Survey: 93% of US Jews Concerned About Country's Antisemitism

Nearly every American Jew is concerned with antisemitism in the U.S., a new survey found.

The Ruderman Family Foundation commissioned and released the survey, which found that 93% of American Jews said they were concerned with current levels of antisemitism in the country.

The poll results also said that 42% of American Jews experienced antisemitism either directly or through family and friends during the past five years.

"Our survey reinforces the urgent need for American leadership to formulate new strategies to confront the surge of antisemitism and increasing hate crimes against the Jewish community," Ruderman Family Foundation President Jay Ruderman said.

"Accordingly, we hope that these findings spur local and national leaders into action on this critical issue," Ruderman said. "Antisemitism is a threat to American society as a whole, and only in tackling this issue as one unified nation will it ever be truly addressed."

The survey results involving American Jews also showed that:

75% believe that there is more antisemitism today in the U.S. than there was five years ago.

94% say they have seen at least some antisemitism in the U.S. over the past five years.

82% say that what happens to fellow Jews has something to do with what happens in their own life.

1 in 3 aged 18-39 years old have personally experienced antisemitism, and 60% know a family or friend who has.

Jews over 60 are more likely to have seen "a lot" of antisemitism (62%) than younger Jews (47%).

The survey also asked questions about politics. Results showed American Jews perceive both Republicans (71%) and Democrats (69%) as being pro-Israel.

However, the majority of respondents see Democrats as pro-Israel but critical of the Israeli government’s policies and they see Republicans as pro-Israel and supportive of its policies.

The two major parties are seen to be moving in opposite directions with their support for Israel, with 54% believing the Democratic Party has become less pro-Israel, and 39% stating that the Republican Party has become more pro-Israel.

The two-part survey, conducted by the Mellman Group, examined 2,500 Jewish American adults in December 2019 and another 1,000 Jewish adults from October-November 2021.

The survey was conducted before an Islamist gunman took four people hostage at a synagogue in Colleyville, Texas, on Saturday. Faisal Akram held the hostages for 11 hours before being shot and killed by law enforcement.