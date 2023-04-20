×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: meta | oversight board | review | covid-19 | misinformation | who

Meta: Keep Removing COVID Misinformation

By    |   Thursday, 20 April 2023 04:32 PM EDT

Meta's independent body that reviews the content moderation practices on Facebook and Instagram recommended in a report on Thursday that the company continue removing COVID-19 misinformation.

In the report, the Oversight Board recommended that "as long as the World Health Organization (WHO) continues to declare COVID-19 an international public health emergency, Meta should maintain its current policy" and "continue to remove COVID-19 misinformation that is likely to directly contribute to the risk of imminent and significant physical harm."

The board also recommends that Meta review each of the 80 claims about COVID-19 that are currently considered grounds for removing a post, as well as "engaging a broader set of stakeholders."

In addition, the board says that it "strongly recommends that Meta publish information on government requests to remove COVID-19 content, take action to support independent research of its platforms, examine the link between its platforms' architecture and misinformation, and promote understanding around COVID-19 misinformation globally."

A spokesperson for Meta told The Daily Caller: "We thank the Oversight Board for its review and recommendations in this case. As COVID-19 evolves, we will continue consulting extensively with experts on the most effective ways to help people stay safe on our platforms."

The spokesperson noted that Meta will conduct a review of the board's report and make a public response within the next 60 days.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
Meta's independent body that reviews the content moderation practices on Facebook and Instagram recommended in a report on Thursday that the company continue removing COVID-19 misinformation.
meta, oversight board, review, covid-19, misinformation, who
223
2023-32-20
Thursday, 20 April 2023 04:32 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved