Meta: Keep Removing COVID Misinformation

Meta's independent body that reviews the content moderation practices on Facebook and Instagram recommended in a report on Thursday that the company continue removing COVID-19 misinformation.

In the report, the Oversight Board recommended that "as long as the World Health Organization (WHO) continues to declare COVID-19 an international public health emergency, Meta should maintain its current policy" and "continue to remove COVID-19 misinformation that is likely to directly contribute to the risk of imminent and significant physical harm."

The board also recommends that Meta review each of the 80 claims about COVID-19 that are currently considered grounds for removing a post, as well as "engaging a broader set of stakeholders."

In addition, the board says that it "strongly recommends that Meta publish information on government requests to remove COVID-19 content, take action to support independent research of its platforms, examine the link between its platforms' architecture and misinformation, and promote understanding around COVID-19 misinformation globally."

A spokesperson for Meta told The Daily Caller: "We thank the Oversight Board for its review and recommendations in this case. As COVID-19 evolves, we will continue consulting extensively with experts on the most effective ways to help people stay safe on our platforms."

The spokesperson noted that Meta will conduct a review of the board's report and make a public response within the next 60 days.