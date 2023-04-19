×
Tags: meta layoffs

Meta to Cut Facebook, Instagram Staff

(AP)

By    |   Wednesday, 19 April 2023 07:34 AM EDT

Meta Platforms will be cutting staff across Facebook, Instagram and Reality Labs Wednesday, Bloomberg reports.

WhatsApp workers will also be include in the layoffs, part of the 10,000 job cuts that CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced in March. A further round of layoffs will take place in May.

Reality Labs includes Meta’s virtual reality business and Quest hardware.

The layoffs come on top of 11,000 jobs, or 13% of the workforce, let go in November.

Meta, in a company memo to managers seen by Bloomberg, directed them to prepare for the layoff announcements Wednesday. Meta has also asked employees in North America to work from home for the day.

The memo said teams will be reorganized and those who remain with the company will be reassigned to new managers.

Meta declined to comment on the memo, referring Bloomberg to Zuckerberg remarks in March affirming that 2023 would be the “year of efficiency.”

Meta (META) shares were down 1.6% to $214.41 in premarket trading.

© 2023 Newsmax Finance. All rights reserved.


StreetTalk
