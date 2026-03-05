Some Medical Schools to Teach Nutrition Under Government Deal

A fourth of U.S. medical schools will expand their nutrition education offerings this autumn as part of a deal with the administration of President Donald Trump, according to a senior official with the Department of Health and Human Services.

Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Education Secretary Linda McMahon have pursued the deal as part of Trump's Make America Healthy Again agenda, which promotes healthy eating and has also underpinned Kennedy's actions to overhaul federal vaccine policy.

Under the voluntary commitment, 52 medical schools will administer 40 hours of nutrition education or a 40-hour competency equivalent starting this autumn, said the official.

The Trump administration will not dictate the curriculum, the official said.

Kennedy has said such nutrition education is necessary to better equip doctors to advise patients on diet-related chronic disease.

About 200 accredited medical schools are in the U.S., roughly 160 of which offer doctor of medicine degrees. The remainder offer doctor of osteopathic medicine degrees.

The majority of the schools joining the voluntary commitment are MD-granting institutions, said the official, without elaborating on the breakdown.

Speaking in Washington last week, Kennedy described working with medical schools, exam administrators and accreditors to design the agreement. He said some medical schools hesitated because they perceived the deal to be partisan.

The Trump administration has made efforts to influence higher education, like threatening to cut federal funding to universities over diversity programs and policies for transgender students, drawing cheers from conservatives and raising concerns from liberals about free speech and academic freedom.

"A lot of them didn't want to do it because they thought it was a Trump program," Kennedy said on Feb. 24 at a conference held by the National Association of Counties.

"We've been able to convince them that there's no such thing as Republican children or Democratic children. We all want our kids to be healthy."